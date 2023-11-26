Jayakumar flays TN govt for gearing up to host Formula race in Chennai

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Sunday questioned the DMK government's rationale behind allocating Rs 42 crore for night street race in the state capital when it was unable to address salary issues of government teachers and doctors.

"The state government is unable to redress the grievance of government teachers over pay discrepancies. And it failed to procure adequate medicines for government hospitals, but it had sanctioned Rs 42 crore for Formula race in Chennai. How did it manage to source the fund and from where?, " he asked.

Talking to the media persons after reviewing party activities in Royapuram constituency, Jayakumar said, "What is the need to hold Formula Race by spending huge funds when the state is under financial distress."

On the Enforcement Directorate's summon to district collectors over land in a sand mining laundering case, the former minister said that the development indicates that government machinery is riddled with corruption.

He further said that DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin was daydreaming of winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"The ruling party has earned the wrath of the people. Hence, they have been pushed to the limit of daydreaming of winning all the seats in the forthcoming elections, " he said and added that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in all the constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls..

The former minister also questioned the rationale behind organising centenary celebration of former chief minister and writer M Karunanidhi by the Tamil film industry on December 24 - on the death anniversary of former CM and actor M G Ramachandran.

"When the state itself mourns the demise of a beloved leader, who created a legacy in the film industry and in administration as CM, what is the need for holding the centenary celebration of Karunanidhi on the same day, " he wondered.

He appealed to the Nadigar Sangam and producers' association to reschedule 'Kalaignar 100' from December 24, keeping the emotions and sentiments of AIADMK cadres and diehard fans of the evergreen hero.