Jayakumar flays BJP for using pics of MGR, Jaya legacy in their posters

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D Jayakumar on Sunday lashed out at the BJP's Puducherry unit for using the pictures of the late AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in their posters to garner votes. He said that the act of the functionaries of the saffron party shows that they were not confident in their own leaders and it was pathetic.

"Their act of using other party leaders' pictures to garner votes is deplorable. Don't they have any shame? " Jayakumar said to criticise the BJP party functionaries for allegedly using the pictures of MGR and Jayalalithaa in their posters in Puducherry.

He continued in the same vein and said that the BJP's tactics for the election is to hijack the legacy and popularity of the AIADMK leaders. It was strongly condemnable. He further said that the BJP was a non-starter in Tamil Nadu, where the fight was between the two Dravidian majors.