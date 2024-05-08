Jayakumar Dhanasingh death case I don’t need to get money from anyone, says Thangkabalu

TIRUCHY: Former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu in Tirunelveli on Tuesday said, “I don’t need to get any money from anyone and it is an utter lie and I appealed to the police to conduct a fair investigation and find out the culprits behind the death of Tirunelveli Congress functionary KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh.”

Thangkabalu was among 30 persons summoned for interrogation by the special team probing the death of Tirunelveli East Congress district president KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh whose charred body was found in the district recently.

Thangkabalu’s name was mentioned in the letter that was written by the deceased Jayakumar, which was confirmed by the forensic experts.

In the letter Jayakumar had said that eight persons, including Thangkabalu and MLA Ruby R Manoharan had threatened him over a financial transaction.

The letter also said that Thangkabalu had owed him Rs 11 lakh.

On Tuesday, Thangkabalu appeared before the investigating officer in a hotel in Tirunelveli and the interrogation lasted for around four hours.

Thangkabalu was said to be cooperating with the investigation officials.

After the interrogation, Thangkabalu who met reporters said that Jayakumar Dhanasingh in his letter had claimed that he had received a sum of Rs 11 lakh for election works in Tirunelveli segment.

“It was an utter lie. I had never been involved in any money transaction in my entire political life. And there is no issue between me and Jayakumar as mentioned in the letter,” Thangkabalu said.

Stating that the investigation was held in a fair manner, Thangkabalu said, the ongoing investigation will find the facts and whoever is found guilty should be given prompt punishment, he said.

Earlier, in Thoothukudi, Thangkabalu firmly denied the money transaction between him and the deceased Jayakumar.

He said that he had not been involved in any money transaction in his 50 years of political career and he does not need to be involved in such activities, he added.