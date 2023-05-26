Jayakumar calls CM’s tour pleasure trip

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Thursday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin’s trip to Singapore to attract investment and dubbed it as a “pleasure trip” for “photo shoot.”

The State under Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime achieved Rs 4.30 lakh crore worth of industrial development. It attracted Rs 1 lakh crore in investments during the Covid period. It generated employment for several lakhs of youngsters, the former minister said after inaugurating the party’s enrollment drive in Perambur.

He dared the Chief Minister to give a list of job opportunities created for the youngsters during his regime and how many employment opportunities would be created during his “pleasure trip.”

“Will he give a district-wise list of the beneficiaries?” Jayakumar asked.

On the boycott of the inauguration of the newly built Parliament building by 19 opposition parties, including the DMK and its allies, Jayakumar said that their party received an invitation for the function.

Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugam would attend the programme on behalf of the party. He, however, refused to comment on the boycott of the opposition parties for not inviting President Draupadi Murmu for the inaugural function of the Parliament.