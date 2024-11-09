Jayakondam to get textile park in 3 months

TIRUCHY: Against the backdrop of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement to establish mini textile parks across the State, the fourth park to be developed at Jayankondam will start functioning in three months generating a daily wage ranging from Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200, said the minister for handlooms and textiles R Gandhi on Friday.

Inspecting the site of the proposed textile park at Jayakondam, Gandhi noted that CM Stalin announced on the assembly floor that at least 10 mini textile parks would be established across the state in 2023-24. As a part of the announcement, a mini textile park will come up at Sengunthapuram near Jayankondam.

Accordingly, the Ariyalur district administration would initiate steps to renovate the already existing building at the selected spot, and 50 power looms and another 50 handlooms would be installed in a new building that would be completed soon.

“We have advised the district administration to complete the entire process within three months and the park would start functioning thereafter”, the minister said.

Stating that CM Stalin was very particular in ensuring proper wages for the weavers, Gandhi said, the weavers would be able to earn between Rs 1000 and 1,200 through this mini textile park, he said. “The materials that are produced in the park would be sold through the government-run institutions and a certain per cent of the profit would be shared with the respective weavers and their families,” the minister said. He also said that steps are initiated for a Co-optex outlet in Ariyalur which is under the Kumbakonam regional Handloom and Textile unit.

The Kumbakonam region was established on December 14, 1998, covering Thanjavur, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts with as many as 48 weavers’ societies.

The minister later visited the non-functional unit constructed in an area of 13,205 sqft owned by the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Corporation (TANSPIN). This particular unit would be renovated and utilised for the mini textile park, the minister said. Minister SS Sivasankar, officials, and others were also present.