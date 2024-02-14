Jawahirullah flays AIADMK for the safe passage of CAA in Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: Squarely blaming the AIADMK for the safe passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M H Jawahirullah on Wednesday said the discriminatory law was not possible if the AIADMK MPs refrained from voting in favour of it.

"The BJP did not have the majority in Rajya Sabha to pass the CAA bill, in December 2019. Only with the support of the 11 MPs of the AIADMK, the bill in RS was passed, " said the Papanasam MLA while participating in the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

Returning to power in 2021, the DMK passed a resolution opposing CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was introduced in the state assembly. However, the AIADMK staged a walk out from the assembly, citing trivial issues, he said.

Pointing out the searches carried out by the NIA in different parts of Tamil Nadu, he said the agency has been used against the minorities. It was strongly condemnable.