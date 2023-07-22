Jawadhu tribals hit as good mango harvest has no takers

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tribals in 279 habitations on Jawadhu hills suffered a double whammy over not cultivating tomatoes this season and the Krishnagiri pulp units not sending workers to pluck mangoes, which are now in abundance in the ghats. Tribals, however, are not facing the wrath of pricey tomatoes. Officials said that they are not affected by the current price hike as each family raises this crop, which is enough to meet their daily needs, in their house gardens.

Murugesan of Nammiampattu said, “We cultivated tomatoes in large acreage on the hills last year, but due to drop in prices we got only Rs 200 for a 20 kg crate.” Owing to this, the acreage of tomatoes came down significantly the current season, with houses relying on their kitchen gardens to meet their needs, an official said.“However, many regretted the decision not to cultivate the crop this year, as the present price could have offset the last year’s loss,” the official added.

Each habitation cultivates an average of 30 acres with cash crops. “Unless we get substantial returns for our produce, the endeavour won’t be beneficial as transport cost will eat into the profits,” Murugesan added. Another bugbear for tribals is that this year though they have cultivated mangoes in abundance, there is no demand for them.

“Usually, they send their produce to pulp units in Krishnagiri. The pulp units based on demand usually send their workers to pluck especially succulent mangoes. But, this year, there has been no action from the side of pulp units and this has resulted in many mangrove owners allowing the fruit to ripen and fallin the farms itself,” the tribals said. Regarding the suggestion to supply mangoes to pulp units at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, they said, “For us, the nearest units are in Krishnagiri. As Chittoor is far away, transport costs make it a prohibitive exercise.”

High temperatures in north TN not ideal for tomato, say officials

The State will have to wait at least three more months for loads of domestically cultivated tomatoes to flood the market and thereby bring down the skyrocketing prices. Horticulture officials in Vellore said that tomato is a 90 to 140-day crop and will be grown when the summer heat subsides.

On the lack of cultivation in the integrated Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, one of the officials who refused to identify himself said, “The crop will be plentiful only in areas where the temperature is less than 27 degrees.

A higher temperature affects the crop leading to discoloration and finally affects its quality and yields.” He further said that the crop is not raised in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur or Chengalpattu districts. Less than 15 hectares are cultivated near Timiri in Ranipet district.