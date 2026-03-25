Jasmine farmers in Tamil Nadu face uncertainty as exports hit

“On average, about 150 kg of jasmine harvested in Sathyamangalam is being shipped daily by air to Gulf countries,” said AS Shanmugam, treasurer of Sathyamangalam Flower Farmers Association.

While exports have taken a hit, prices have not softened. Jasmine is currently being sold at Rs 240 to Rs 270/ kg, significantly higher than Rs 180 to Rs 204 recorded during the same period last year.