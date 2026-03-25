Jasmine farmers in Tamil Nadu face uncertainty as exports hit

COIMBATORE: The ongoing conflict has also disrupted jasmine exports from Sathyamangalam, impacting farmers who rely on overseas markets even as domestic prices remain relatively high.
“On average, about 150 kg of jasmine harvested in Sathyamangalam is being shipped daily by air to Gulf countries,” said AS Shanmugam, treasurer of Sathyamangalam Flower Farmers Association.
While exports have taken a hit, prices have not softened. Jasmine is currently being sold at Rs 240 to Rs 270/ kg, significantly higher than Rs 180 to Rs 204 recorded during the same period last year.
Farmers attribute the firm prices to a sharp decline in production this year, caused by poor rainfall and pest infestation. The fall in output has also affected supply to domestic markets, particularly to perfume units in Coimbatore, Tiruttani and Madurai.
“Earlier, up to 15 tonnes of flowers were sent daily to these factories. Now, it has dropped drastically to just a few tonnes,” he said.
Sathyamangalam, where over 1,000 acres are under jasmine cultivation, is one of the key production centres in the region. Farmers say the dual impact of export disruption and reduced yield has created uncertainty, even as current prices offer some relief.