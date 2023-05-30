Japan's Omron to invest Rs 128 crore, to establish factory in TN
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Omron company in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin for the establishment of a new medical device factory in the State for the first time in India.
Addressing an event held in Tokyo, Stalin said that Omron will play an important role in enhancing the medical infrastructure of Tamil Nadu by beginning to produce medical devices in the state.
Today we signed an MoU with Omron, one of the largest medical electronics equipment manufacturers in the world. Under this, Omron will set up its first medical diagnostics devices manufacturing unit in India.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 30, 2023
Japan's Omron will invest Rs 128 crore in its first medical equipment manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu.
The Japanese company makes electrical equipment ranging from blood pressure monitors to industrial switches, nebulizers for respiratory therapy, low-frequency pain therapy equipment, electronic thermometers, and body composition monitors.
டோக்கியோவில், ஜப்பான் நாட்டின் முன்னணி நிறுவனமான ஒம்ரான் ஹேல்த்கேர் நிறுவனம் இந்தியாவில் முதல்முறையாக புதிய தொழிற்சாலையை நிறுவிடும் வகையில், தமிழ்நாடு தொழில் வழிகாட்டி நிறுவனத்திற்கும், ஓம்ரான் ஹேல்த்கேர் நிறுவனத்திற்கும் இடையே, ரூ. 128 கோடி முதலீட்டில் தானியங்கி இரத்த அழுத்த… pic.twitter.com/u4AwAcWvMY— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 30, 2023
Omron will become the latest global manufacturer to enter or ramp up production in the state, which has in recent months attracted investments from Hyundai Motor, Nike shoemaker Pou Chen and SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric.
Ayumu Okada, Managing Executive Officer of Omron's healthcare business, and others were present at the occasion.