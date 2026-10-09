Japan explores partnership with Tamil Nadu on Knowledge City

The delegation from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency (URA), accompanied by a team from the Nomura Research Institute (NRI), met D Karthikeyan, chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Friday at Egmore here, to discuss the Knowledge City and other upcoming projects in the State.

The discussions centred on opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, infrastructure development and sustainable urbanisation, particularly the potential for Japanese expertise and partnerships in creating globally connected knowledge infrastructure.