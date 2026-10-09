Japan explores partnership with Tamil Nadu on Knowledge City

CHENNAI: A Japanese government delegation has explored potential collaboration with Tamil Nadu on its proposed Knowledge City, focusing on urban planning, sustainable infrastructure and the scope for Japanese expertise in developing the ambitious project.
The delegation from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency (URA), accompanied by a team from the Nomura Research Institute (NRI), met D Karthikeyan, chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Friday at Egmore here, to discuss the Knowledge City and other upcoming projects in the State.
The discussions centred on opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, infrastructure development and sustainable urbanisation, particularly the potential for Japanese expertise and partnerships in creating globally connected knowledge infrastructure.
The delegation subsequently visited the proposed project site in Uthukottai taluk of Tiruvallur district to gain first-hand insights into the development plans and the vision behind the project.
Spread across approximately 870 acres, Tamil Nadu Knowledge City is envisaged as an integrated hub for higher education, research and development, technology and entrepreneurship. The project is intended to bring educational institutions, research centres and technology enterprises into a common ecosystem, strengthening links between academia and industry.
Former CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project on January 29, 2026, at the India Global Education Summit in Chennai. The development is planned in phases, with the first phase covering approximately 413 acres. A dedicated Knowledge Tower is also envisaged to provide infrastructure for international universities, research institutions and technology-focused organisations.
The engagement with the Japanese delegation comes amid the State’s efforts to attract international institutions and build global partnerships around its knowledge economy.
No specific agreement or investment commitment was announced following the discussions. The meeting and site visit, however, provided an opportunity to explore areas of potential cooperation between Japan and Tamil Nadu in urban development and knowledge infrastructure.