Japan calling: Anna University to set up Hiroshima centre

The centre will provide training in Japanese language, cultural orientation and workplace practices, preparing students to adapt to Japan's work environment and improve their prospects of securing jobs in Japanese companies.

The initiative, Hiroshima Academy, aims to build a direct link between Anna University students and companies based in Hiroshima. Students joining the university in the first year in 2027 will be the first batch to receive training under the programme.

Students will undergo training during their first three years at Anna University. In the fourth year, they will have the opportunity to join Hiroshima University's programme, spending one year in Hiroshima and participating in company visits, internships and networking events.

Japanese companies have already been actively participating in Anna University's campus recruitment process. Over the past three years, Japanese firms have offered more than 100 placements, besides offering jobs in Japan.

Japan-based AI company Third Wave corporation selected 72 students from the university and its 20 campuses in 2025. KOGANEI Corporation recruited 15 students during the 2025 academic year. Koganei also conducted a recruitment test for around 160 students last month, while Third Wave Corporation is expected to visit the university this month.