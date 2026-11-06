Japan calling: Anna University to set up Hiroshima centre

CHENNAI: Anna University is set to establish a Hiroshima centre on its campus in March to enhance its students’ overseas employment opportunities, particularly in Japan.
The centre will provide training in Japanese language, cultural orientation and workplace practices, preparing students to adapt to Japan's work environment and improve their prospects of securing jobs in Japanese companies.
The initiative, Hiroshima Academy, aims to build a direct link between Anna University students and companies based in Hiroshima. Students joining the university in the first year in 2027 will be the first batch to receive training under the programme.
Students will undergo training during their first three years at Anna University. In the fourth year, they will have the opportunity to join Hiroshima University's programme, spending one year in Hiroshima and participating in company visits, internships and networking events.
Japanese companies have already been actively participating in Anna University's campus recruitment process. Over the past three years, Japanese firms have offered more than 100 placements, besides offering jobs in Japan.
Japan-based AI company Third Wave corporation selected 72 students from the university and its 20 campuses in 2025. KOGANEI Corporation recruited 15 students during the 2025 academic year. Koganei also conducted a recruitment test for around 160 students last month, while Third Wave Corporation is expected to visit the university this month.
The growing interest of Japanese companies was also evident at the Hiroshima Job Fair conducted in October, which witnessed the participation of around 600 students. As part of the recruitment process, 120 students were shortlisted. Interviews were conducted for 60 students with proficiency in Japanese language, while around 250 students without Japanese language skills participated in group interviews. Selected candidates secured placements in companies based in Hiroshima.
Speaking about the initiative, K Shanmugasundaram, director of the Centre for University Industry Collaboration, Anna University, said the Hiroshima Centre would be a unique initiative aimed at facilitating direct placements for students in Japanese companies.
He said Japanese companies were increasingly showing interest in recruiting Anna University graduates as they are quick to learn the skills required and adapt to Japan' work culture.
He also added that the university is planning to establish similar centres for German and Korean language and culture in the coming years to help students access overseas employment opportunities directly through Anna university.
Japan is known for its strong emphasis on discipline and workplace ethics. As Japanese is the principal language for official and professional purposes, foreign employees need to develop language proficiency and understand the country's laws, cultural practices and social expectations.