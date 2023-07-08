Jangid recalls Vijayakumar’s role in nabbing Bawaria gang

CHENNAI: DIG C Vijayakumar who shot himself to death on Friday morning was instrumental in catching members of the dreaded Bawaria gang, who wreaked havoc in the state in early 2000’s, recalled DGP (Retd), SR Jangid, who headed the Tamil Nadu Police team to apprehend the criminals.

“I picked him up as one of the four young DSPs to form a special team to detect the sensational case of dacoity and shooting down of the sitting MLA Sudarsanam near Gummidipoondi on January 9, 2005. We roamed whole of the North India and finally laid our hands on the Bawaria culprits who were found to be responsible for 24 similar incidents in Tamil Nadu and about 100 incidents pan India,” Jangid recalled in his Facebook post.

Vijayakumar was in charge of the Punjab, Haryana and Delhi area teams and was instrumental in catching some of the most dreaded criminals during the pursuit. Jangid recalled that after the conclusion of the Bawaria operations, when he was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Vijayakumar requested to post him to a non-sensitive position from where he could prepare for the civil services examination.

The faith Jangid kept on Vijayakumar and facilitating a non-sensitive posting was vindicated as he cleared the civil services examination and got selected to the IPS and got TN Cadre and conveyed his gratitude to Jangid in his first press meet.

Jangid recalled that Vijayakumar continued to make his mark in all the sensitive assignments he was given since joining the IPS by dint of his hard work, sincerity, professionalism, integrity and teamwork. “He would have achieved many more laurels had he survived. His passing away is not only a big loss to his family, but to me also as he was like part of my family; and above all the TN Police loses such bright and capable officer. We all miss you Vijayakumar. May your soul rest in eternal peace,” Jangid stated.