Jana Nayagan producer appointed TN govt's special representative in Delhi

CHENNAI: Film producer Venkata Narayana, who produced Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu government's Special Representative in New Delhi, a Cabinet-rank post tasked with representing the state's interests before the Union government.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the post carries the status and privileges equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister. Although the official tenure is one year, sources indicate that it is likely to be extended as long as the current Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) government remains in office.
The Special Representative's primary responsibilities include coordinating with the Union government on behalf of Tamil Nadu, pursuing the state's key demands, and facilitating the allocation of central funds and approval of various projects.
The appointment has sparked criticism from sections of the opposition, who have questioned the decision to entrust the key position to the producer of Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. Critics have also pointed out that Venkata Narayana is from Karnataka.