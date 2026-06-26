Jana Nayagan producer appointed TN govt's special representative in Delhi

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the post carries the status and privileges equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister. Although the official tenure is one year, sources indicate that it is likely to be extended as long as the current Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) government remains in office.

The Special Representative's primary responsibilities include coordinating with the Union government on behalf of Tamil Nadu, pursuing the state's key demands, and facilitating the allocation of central funds and approval of various projects.