Jana Nayagan leak: Madras HC turns down bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused anticipatory bail to freelance editor D Uma Shankar in connection with the alleged online leak of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
Dismissing the plea, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan accepted the prosecution’s submission that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was necessary in the case.
The additional public prosecutor, KMD Muhilan, submitted that the leaked copy bore an editing-stage watermark, indicating that the leak originated from an editing studio. He further told the court that the prime accused, Prasanth (A1), had downloaded the film onto his laptop, shared it with others, and that the petitioner subsequently uploaded the compressed version online.
Appearing for KVN Productions, advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted that Prasanth, among nine arrested in the case, had first copied the film and circulated it through his associates before it reached the petitioner.
The prosecution also opposed bail on the ground that no leniency should be shown in a case involving the leak of an unreleased, high-budget film produced by hundreds of technicians.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by KVN Productions, following which Ashok Nagar police registered a case and began an investigation into the alleged leak on April 3.