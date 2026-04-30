Jana Nayagan leak: Madras HC turns down bail plea

Dismissing the plea, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan accepted the prosecution’s submission that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was necessary in the case.

The additional public prosecutor, KMD Muhilan, submitted that the leaked copy bore an editing-stage watermark, indicating that the leak originated from an editing studio. He further told the court that the prime accused, Prasanth (A1), had downloaded the film onto his laptop, shared it with others, and that the petitioner subsequently uploaded the compressed version online.