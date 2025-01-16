Jallikattu: Two killed during Manjuvirattu in Sivaganga, bull drowned

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jan 2025 11:03 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-16 17:34:08  )
    Representative Image (File)

    MADURAI: Two men were killed during Manjuvirattu at Siravayal in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

    Raging bulls gored S Subaiah (45) of Periya Unjanai village near Karaikudi, to death.

    The other victim identified as Thainesh Kumar (42) of Keela Avanthipatti village, was a bull owner. He was getting ready with the bull to participate in the event.

    As soon as he released the tethered bull, it ran away and accidentally fell into a kanmoi. To rescue the bull Thainesh jumped in but got trapped and drowned. The bull also met the same fate.

