Jallikattu: Two killed during Manjuvirattu in Sivaganga, bull drowned

MADURAI: Two men were killed during Manjuvirattu at Siravayal in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Raging bulls gored S Subaiah (45) of Periya Unjanai village near Karaikudi, to death.

The other victim identified as Thainesh Kumar (42) of Keela Avanthipatti village, was a bull owner. He was getting ready with the bull to participate in the event.

As soon as he released the tethered bull, it ran away and accidentally fell into a kanmoi. To rescue the bull Thainesh jumped in but got trapped and drowned. The bull also met the same fate.