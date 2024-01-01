Jallikattu: TN govt and AWBI discuss utilisation of 'horn bush' to prevent injuries

CHENNAI: With New Year celebrations getting over, the focus has shifted to Pongal festival and its major attraction, Jallikattu. With a fortnight more for the festival, the Tamil Nadu government and Animal Welfare Board of India are in discussion to utilise 'horn bush' to prevent injuries to those participating in the bull-taming sport.



Discussions are underway on whether to use a rubber or a plastic horn bush.

According to a Maalaimalar report, talks over the preventive measures have been initiated based on a statistic claiming that 8,000 people have been injured in the 350 Jallikattu events conducted in the state last year.

AWBI has urged the TN government and the organising committees to conduct Jallikattu according to the directives issued by it.

The state government will hold Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram on January 15, in Palamedu on 16th and in Alanganallur on 17th.