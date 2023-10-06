Jallikattu stadium to be ready by Dec 15: PWD Minister

MADURAI: Construction of the much awaited jallikattu stadium underway at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district will be completed on December 15 this year, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, EV Velu said on Thursday.

The Minister inspected the works and said almost 75 per cent of the construction has been completed so far. The stadium would have supporting infrastructure with adequate facilities for bulls, tamers and spectators.

On the infrastructural project, the PWD Minister said the project was designed to have much improved ‘Vaadivaasal’ (arena gate), veterinary dispensary, administrative block, screening centres for tamers and bulls, bull registration point, a museum to create a replica of the game and other amenities, dress-changing room, cloak room, kiosks and inhabitable accommodation for participants.

The stadium would also feature a welcome entry arch, water fountain, overhead water tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres and drainage facilities.

To connect the stadium from Thanichiyam-Alanganallur Road, a new 10-meter wide road for a distance of 3.3 km would be laid by the Highways Department. The government allocated Rs 22 crore for the road connectivity project, on which Velu said out of 15 small bridges, eight bridges have been constructed and a big two-deck bridge.

Once the stadium project is over, CM Stalin would take a final call for its inauguration, Velu added.