23-year-old killed in bull race in Dharmapuri; 80 hurt in Jallikattu in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old youth, who was injured in a bull attack at ‘erudhu vidum vizha’ (bull race) in Karimangalam in Dharmapuri, on Thursday, succumbed to injuries at Dharmapuri Government Hospital on Friday morning.

Police said Sudarson, from Kerakodahalli village, was playfully flagging a piece of cloth towards the face of a bull which was restrained by a rope. The bull got provoked and attacked him in his stomach with its horns.

He was immediately rushed to Dharmapuri Government Hospital where he died without responding to treatment on Friday morning.

More than 80 tamers were injured in Jallikattu conducted in Koolamedu village near Attur in Salem, with the participation of 435 bulls and 313 tamers. The event inaugurated by Tourism Minister R Rajendran in the presence of District Collector R Brindha Devi was witnessed with enthusiasm by hundreds of people from across Salem and neighbouring districts.

Bulls from Salem, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Theni, and Kallakurichi districts participated in the traditional sport. Of the 80 injured tamers, many were administered first aid at the venue and those with severe injuries were taken to Attur Government Hospital and Salem Government Hospital. More than 300 cops were deployed at the venue to regulate the crowd and to prevent any untoward incident.