Jal Jeevan Mission: 50 percent households face water shortfall in Tamil Nadu, says CAG report

The performance audit on the implementation of JJM revealed a stark disconnect between the state's claimed success metrics and the actual ground reality.

While Tamil Nadu officially reported providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to nearly 84 per cent of its rural households, the report found that 50 per cent of the targeted households in selected districts are not receiving the mandated minimum supply of 55 litres per capita per day (lpcd).

The audit further exposed a shocking deviation from the mission's core guidelines, discovering that a staggering 96 per cent of the tap connections provided were improperly installed outside the beneficiaries' homes.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report, out of 2,69,645 FHTCs surveyed across the selected districts, 2,59,613 were placed in open spaces and streets rather than inside the houses. This direct contravention of JJM guidelines not only deprives citizens of the intended convenience but also leaves the infrastructure highly vulnerable to damage, theft, and poor maintenance. The government had cited a lack of space and beneficiary requests as reasons for outside installations, an excuse the CAG rejected as it compromises the safety and longevity of the created assets.