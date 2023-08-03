Jails are correction centres, says DGP

TIRUCHY: Prisons are not places of punishment, but places for correction. So, the prison staff play a pivotal role in transforming the inmates into responsible citizens, said Amaraesh Pujari, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the training programme for grade II prison wardens in Tiruchy, DGP (Prisons)Amaraesh Pujari said, the prison wardens used to spend more time with the inmates than the higher officials and they play a major role in the correction of theinmates.

“In order to discharge your duties as per the prison regulations, you are provided this training for six months and so the sweat shed by each of you during the training would help the inmates change their lives in a responsible way,” the DGP said. As many as 130 men and eight women recruited as grade II wardens, would undergo training on regulations of Borstal schools and reformation of juveniles, norms of prisons, prison recommendations, participation of NGOs in the reformation of the inmates, criminal law, conviction, psychology, sociology, first aid, prisoner management of e-prisons, visitors management systems, prisoners information system, human rights, Indian Constitution law, basic rules and regulations of the government staff, RTI, knowledge about explosives and handling of modern equipment would be provided to them during the programme. Later, the DGP released the booklet on the training programme. He also distributed certificates to inmates who completed a computer training programme organised by the SRM institution.

DIG (Prisons) Jayabarathi and other officials were present on the occasion.