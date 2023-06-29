Jailed Min Senthilbalaji should not continue in the Cabinet: BJP

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday said that the jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji should not continue as a Minister if there is to be a fair trial.

Responding to the dismissal of incumbent Minister V Senthil Balaji by Governor RN Ravi, the BJP national Mahila Morcha president, and Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that if the dismissal of Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet is wrong, then the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) can appeal to the Court.

Notably, the State BJP welcomed the move of the Governor sacking the jailed minister from the Cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said that corruption was dead under the rule of the Governor. "Done done..Gatham..Gatham..I said corruption," he tweeted.