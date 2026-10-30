Jail reforms will curb escapes, says TN Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said scanning machines were not functioning in 11 central prisons across the State, while responding to questions about the recent prison escape incidents in Theni and Puzhal.
The government has approved buying advanced cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to monitor prison premises, he added, assuring that it would put measures in place to prevent such jail escapes from recurring.
He also announced plans to introduce an online pass system for prison visitors and provide video-conferencing facilities in all prisons for court appearances within two months.
The Minister assured that the Prison Department would address vacancies and expedite promotions.
Meanwhile, he said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instructed all Ministers to ensure government schemes were implemented properly and that district-level public grievances were addressed.
Nirmalkumar said the Chief Minister had asked Ministers to review the implementation of government schemes and ensure that district-level petitions were addressed.
Explaining the case against former Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Nirmalkumar alleged that he collected more than Rs 400 crore from schools, including missionary-run institutions, for issuing certificates, without regard for children's safety.
"He should apologise for collecting money from schools. Many educational institution managers fear lodging complaints against the former minister. The government has no intention of taking revenge against anyone. Action will be taken in any case where there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing," Nirmalkumar said.
On the cases involving former Minister KN Nehru, the Minister said the government had expedited the inquiry after the High Court vacated a stay order.