Jail reforms will curb escapes, says TN Minister Nirmalkumar

The government has approved buying advanced cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to monitor prison premises, he added, assuring that it would put measures in place to prevent such jail escapes from recurring.

He also announced plans to introduce an online pass system for prison visitors and provide video-conferencing facilities in all prisons for court appearances within two months.

The Minister assured that the Prison Department would address vacancies and expedite promotions.

Meanwhile, he said that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instructed all Ministers to ensure government schemes were implemented properly and that district-level public grievances were addressed.