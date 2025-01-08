Jail officials committing crime is worse than convicts confined in prison, observed HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court expressed shock over finding an investigation which revealed that more than 36.76 lakh metres of bandage produced by the prisoners were not supplied to the hospitals by the jail authority and swindled the government funds.

Jail authorities, committing offence is worse than the convicts confined in the prisons observed a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Jothiraman while hearing a petition alleging that jail authorities of central prisons misappropriating huge funds.

It is alarming that the investigation done by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) revealed that Rs 4 crore worth of bandage made by the prisoners were not supplied to the government hospitals, which was swindled by the prion officials, observed the bench.

Further, the DVAC probe also revealed that Rs.1.64 crores of stationary items were misappropriated by the prison authorities.

Hence, the bench directed the State, DGP Prisons and DVAC to expedite the probe inthis regard and to suspend officials involved in the corrupt act, if required to conduct the investigation in free and fair manner. The court also directed to initiate disciplinary action against the erring officials under Tamil Nadu Civil Services Rules.

Pending wages to any prisoners for their labour should be settled within four weeks, ordered the bench.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted a status report stating that the State has given approval to DVAC to conduct preliminary inquiry against the erring officials. Also permission granted to register criminal cases against three officials for misappropriating funds and forging documents, said the AAG.

Departmental proceedings were also initiated against the officials who were involved in the corrupt act, AAG said.

It was submitted that due wage payment to the petitioner's husband has settled and pending wages to other prisoners will be settled soon.

The disciplinary proceedings initiated against then DIG prisons Madurai for deriliction of duty by failing to supervise subordinates, submitted the AAG.

Searches were done in private places who have supplied raw materials to the central prisons and the officials who have been involved in corrupt activities will be booked, added the AAG.

After the submission the bench disposed of the petition and directed the State to file a report in compliance with the court order.

The petitioner Gokila submitted that her husband Murugaiyan, a convict prisoner in Puzhal Central prison is not paid with his wages. It is submitted that Murugaiyan is working as a school assistant in the jail and he had been receiving Rs 2,850 as wages per month, but for the past four months he was not paid.

She also claimed that several other prisoners also were not paid properly and alleged misappropriation of wages by the prison officials. It was also alleged that jail authorities committed irregularities, illegalities and misappropriation of government funds in connivance to private traders.