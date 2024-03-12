Jaffer Sadiq’s counsel accuses NCB of not allowing to meet him

CHENNAI: The counsel of AR Jaffer Sadiq, accused in an international drug trafficking case under Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody, has alleged that he hasn’t been granted access to his client, as per ‘oral clearance’ got from the courts.

Sadiq counsel TR Prabhakaran has filed a missing complaint with the Tamil Nadu police and will be moving court on Tuesday to direct the NCB officials to allow meeting with his client.

Prabhakaran claimed that as per an oral direction from the magistrate in Delhi, NCB is to allow Sadiq daily meeting with his counsel for the length of his custody time. However, both the officials in Delhi and NCB Chennai are unresponsive to his queries, Prabhakaran claimed.

Sadiq who was on the run for over three weeks before the arrest in New Delhi on February 15 for possession of pseudoephedrine was secured by NCB Delhi last Saturday.