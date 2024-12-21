Jaffer Sadiq’s bail plea delayed as MHC Judge recuses from hearing petition

CHENNAI: The second bail plea of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, is getting delayed as a judge of the Madras High Court recused from hearing the petition.

On Saturday, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira recused himself from hearing the bail.

Special public prosecutor for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) N Ramesh objected to the bail as it was filed even before the pronouncement of judgment to Jaffer's earlier bail petition which was moved before the CBI special court.

Also Read: Special court rejects alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's bail plea in money laundering case

He wondered how the petitioner can move another bail petition while the first petition was reserved for orders.

Advocate KM Kalicharan for Jaffer submitted that since the special court after hearing the petition, reserved its order and the high court will be in holiday from Monday to December 31 on the account of Christmas, we filed the second bail petition on precautionary note to avoid further confinement of his client, he said.

The advocate also submitted that there is no ill motive behind the second bail plea, after we filed the new bail petition before the High Court, on the evening of December 19, the special court pronounced it's order by dismissing the petition, hence there is no impediment in hearing the petition, he submitted.

Also Read: Money Laundering: CBI special court denies bail to drug trafficker Jaffer Sadiq, brother

He also placed the order of special court dismissing Jaffer's bail plea.

However, after the objection of ED the judge recused from hearing bail plea.

On March 9, the Delhi unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jaffer, who held the post of deputy organiser of DMK NRI wing for Chennai West, for his key role in alleged trafficking of Pseudoedpherine, a narcotic drug to international drug market including Australia and New Zealand by the NCB.

Meanwhile the ED registered enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Jaffer, alleging money laundering offence connected to the drug trafficking case.

The investigation agency also booked Mohammed Saleem, brother of Jaffer in the money laundering case.

It may be noted that this is the first bail plea of Jaffer Sadiq moved before the high court after his arrest by ED in June 26, nearly after six months.