Jaffer Sadiq used TN textbook corpn to launder drug money, alleges Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday alleged that the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTAESC) indirectly assisted Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary accused of drug trafficking, in laundering money obtained through drug sales.

According to Annamalai, the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) investigation has revealed that Jaffer Sadiq's firm, Coalescence Ventures, entered into an agreement with Sri Appu Direct, a contractor of the TNTAESC.

This agreement allegedly enabled Jaffer Sadiq's company to supply materials to the TNTAESC.

Annamalai claimed that this transaction was a deliberate attempt to launder money obtained through drug trafficking.

Annamalai claims that the ED's investigation has uncovered a timeline of events that implicates Jaffer Sadiq and his firm.

"During 2022-23, Jaffer Sadiq invested money obtained from drug sales into his firm, Coalescence Ventures. Simultaneously, Sri Appu Direct, the contractor of the TNTAESC, entered into an agreement with Coalescence Ventures, enabling the supply of materials to the TNTAESC, " Annamalai said in a statement, quoting the ED's investigation and tender documents.

Seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the agreement between Coalescence Ventures and Sri Appu Direct, as well as the role of the TNTAESC in the alleged money laundering scheme, the former IPS officer demanded an explanation from School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh regarding Jaffer Sadiq's alleged involvement with the TNTAESC.