Jaffer Sadiq drug bust: Movie maker Ameer summoned by NCB

CHENNAI: The Narcotic Control Bureau probing the Jaffer Sadiq drug case has summoned movie maker Ameer along with other business associates of Jaffer Sadiq, namely Abdul Fazid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim.

The three were asked to appear at the NCB Delhi office on April 2, Tuesday.

Sources said that Ameer has directed a yet-to-be-released movie, produced by the alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and both are business partners.

Similarly Abdul Fazid Buhari also said to be a business partner in Jaffer Sadiq's other ventures.

Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an expelled DMK man, allegedly worked as a master brain in smuggling out narcotics, worth Rs.2000 crore, abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

He was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi.

He had gone underground for nearly three weeks though his three associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

The NCB had also arrested one Sadha alias Sadhanadan of Chennai two weeks back.

He was taking care of godown, logistics and packing of suspected narcotics substance for Sadiq.