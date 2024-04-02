Jaffer Sadiq drug bust: Movie maker Ameer appears before NCB investigators

CHENNAI: Movie maker Ameer on Tuesday morning appeared before the investigators of Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau probing a narcotics case involving Jaffer Sadiq, a TN movie producer and an expelled DMK man.

Ameer was earlier summoned by NCB along with other business associates Abdul Fazid Buhari, and Syed Ibrahim of Jaffer Sadiq.

Sources said that Ameer has directed a yet-to-be-released movie, produced by the alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and both are business partners.

The NCB sleuths are expected to dig deep into the business relationship between Ameer and Jaffer Sadiq.

Jaffer Sadiq allegedly worked as a master brain in smuggling out narcotics, worth Rs.2000 crore, abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

He was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi.

He had gone underground for nearly three weeks though his three associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

The NCB had also arrested one Sadha alias Sadhanadan of Chennai two weeks back.

He was taking care of godown, logistics, and packing of suspected narcotics substances for Sadiq.