Jaffer Sadiq drug bust: After marathon grilling, Ameer allowed to go by NCB investigators in Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil movie actor and director Ameer on Tuesday morning appeared before the investigators of Delhi Narcotic Control Bureau probing a narcotics case involving Jaffer Sadiq, a TN movie producer and an expelled DMK man. He was questioned for nearly 12 hours.



“He was grilled till 10.30 pm on Tuesday before he came out of the interrogation room" sources in NCB disclosed on Tuesday night.

Ameer was earlier summoned by NCB along with other business associates Abdul Fazid Buhari, and Syed Ibrahim of Jaffer Sadiq.

ALSO READ: Jaffer Sadiq drug bust: Movie maker Ameer appears before NCB investigators

Sources said that Ameer has directed a yet-to-be-released movie, produced by the alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and both are business partners.

The NCB sleuths are expected to dig deep into the business relationship between Ameer and Jaffer Sadiq.

Jaffer Sadiq allegedly worked as a master brain in smuggling out narcotics, worth Rs.2000 crore, abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

He was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi. He had gone underground for nearly three weeks though his three associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

The NCB had also arrested one Sadha alias Sadhanadan of Chennai two weeks back.

He was taking care of godown, logistics, and packing of suspected narcotics substances for Sadiq.