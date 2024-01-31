Jacto-Geo holds statewide agitation for OPS

TIRUCHY: Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (Jacto-Geo) were arrested in several districts across the state for staging a protest demanding the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

In Tiruchy, as many as 250 persons, including 50 women members, were taken into custody for blocking demanding the government to heed their demands. The members also demanded leave surrender incentives and promotions in the higher education department, which has been suspended indefinitely.

They said that the pay parity with their counterparts in central government schools and regularisation of service of part-time teachers. They demanded to withdraw the new pension scheme with the employee contribution to those who joined from April 1, 2023.

Pointing out that more than 30 per cent of postings were lying vacant in state departments, they wanted all of them to be filled at the earliest.

Meanwhile in Coimbatore, around 769 members, including 529 women, were detained for holding demonstrations. Traffic was disrupted in and around protest venue. The protesters were taken in buses and vans to three marriage halls. Security was also beefed up at the Collector’s office because of the protest.

In Erode, a total of 343 members, including 116 women, were removed for protesting near Panneerselvam Park.

In Vellore, around 250 government employees and teachers, including 150 women, were arrested for staging an agitation in front of the Collector’s office. Around 500 persons participated in the protest in the beginning, but due to ailments some left the spot, and hence the arrests were minimal.