JACTO-GEO demands old pension scheme, repeal of interim payouts

The association stated that recovering the excess amount without issuing rules and guidelines for TAPS was an autocratic move and that the government should clarify the criteria under which an employee would be considered to have completed 18 years of service and become eligible for the interim payout under TAPS.

"The TVK government should implement its election manifesto, stating that the Old Pension Scheme would be implemented once the party came to power. The order on interim payout issued by the Finance Department should be repealed," the association said.