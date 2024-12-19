Jabalpur – Coimbatore Superfast train service extension announced; check details

CHENNAI: West Central Railway has notified the extension of a pair of special trains operated between Coimbatore and Jabalpur.

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur – Coimbatore Superfast Weekly Special leaving Jabalpur at 11.50 pm on Fridays and reaching Coimbatore at 2.40 pm the third day will be extended to run from 03 January, 2025 to until further advice.

In return direction Train No. 02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur Superfast Weekly Special leaving Coimbatore at 5.05 pm on Mondays and reaching Jabalpur the third day will be extended to run from 06th January, 2025 to until further advice. Advance Reservation for the above Special trains will open at 08.00 am on 20.12.2024 (Tomorrow) from Southern Railway.