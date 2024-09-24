JAACT condemns encounter killing of history-sheeter Raja

MADURAI: Joint Action Against Custodial Torture – Tamil Nadu (JAACT) vehemently condemned the extra-judicial killing of another history-sheeter ‘Seizing’ Raja in Chennai on Monday.

This continuous trend of using extra-judicial killings in Tamil Nadu is extremely concerning as it is completely against the rule of law. Reports state that in the early hours of Monday, personnel from Greater Chennai police shot down Raja in Neelankarai. Earlier, he was apprehended by the police in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh and brought to Chennai.

It is alleged that while the police personnel took Raja to a secluded spot near Neelankarai for weapon recovery, he fired a hidden country gun at police officers and in response he was shot at by police. It is pertinent to note that this version of the incident by the police is similar to that of the extra-judicial killing of another history-sheeter Tiruvengadam on July 14 in Chennai, which raises many questions and suspicions.

JAACT statement said that it was shocking to note that this is the third incident of extra-judicial killing by the police in Chennai less than ten weeks since Arun assumed office as the Commissioner on July 8, 2024, days after the murder of Armstrong, the then BSP state president.

While JAACT understood the sensitivity of the investigation of Armstrong’s murder, the use of extra-judicial measures including ‘encounter’ would not bring the perpetrators to justice.

Since Sunday night, ‘Seizing’ Raja was said to be a person of interest in Armstrong’s murder investigation, but after his killing, police clarified that Raja was not apprehended related to this case.

This clarification raises many questions and will lead to the public losing confidence in the police.

The recent incidents revealed a nexus between history-sheeters and members of political parties including those practising law and hence the onus is on the government to conduct impartial investigations to prosecute real perpetrators which would instil confidence in the police force among the public. Raja was the 16th person killed in extra-judicial killing since DMK came into power in May 2021.