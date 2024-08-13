Ivory seized, 3 held in Kodai

MADURAI: An ivory tusk was seized in Kodaikanal, Dindigul district and three men were arrested by a special team of the Forest Department. Acting on a tip off, the team conducted a search in the house of Chandrasekar at Keelanavayal village and seized the elephant tusk, sources said on Monday.

Those arrested were identified as Chandrasekar, Murugesan and Ponvannan, who belong to Pattiveeranpatti.

Investigations revealed that they were attempting to smuggle the tusk into Kerala by a vehicle. Based on a complaint, the Forest Department filed a case and detained them.