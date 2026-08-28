IUML’s praise for TVK at old ally’s expense: Thamimun Ansari

In his reply to the demands for grants for the Minority Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Minister AM Shajahan praised the TVK government for making several announcements for the Muslim community.

Responding to him, Ansari said Muslims had always appreciated those who worked for the welfare of the community. "The Dravidian parties have made numerous achievements for the Muslim community. It is not good for healthy politics to say that no one has done anything for the community. Do not put down others while praising your government. It shows ingratitude towards the DMK," he said.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar intervened and said that Ansari had thanked everyone for his electoral victory during his speech, expressing gratitude.