IUML’s praise for TVK at old ally’s expense: Thamimun Ansari

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi leader and MLA, elected on the DMK's symbol, Thamimun Ansari, on Friday appealed to the IUML not to be ungrateful to its former ally, the DMK, while highlighting the TVK government's initiatives for the Muslim community.
In his reply to the demands for grants for the Minority Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Minister AM Shajahan praised the TVK government for making several announcements for the Muslim community.
Responding to him, Ansari said Muslims had always appreciated those who worked for the welfare of the community. "The Dravidian parties have made numerous achievements for the Muslim community. It is not good for healthy politics to say that no one has done anything for the community. Do not put down others while praising your government. It shows ingratitude towards the DMK," he said.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar intervened and said that Ansari had thanked everyone for his electoral victory during his speech, expressing gratitude.
Law Minister R Nirmalkumar took the issue in a different direction, saying that IUML left the DMK because it tried to ally with the AIADMK.
"IUML chief KM Kader Mohideen told me that his party's exit from the DMK alliance was due to efforts to form a post-poll alliance with the AIADMK. If unnecessary words are avoided, debates like these would not arise," Nirmalkumar said.
Following the Speaker's intervention, the House moved on to the departmental debates.