IUML’s Navas Kani to contest from Ramnad

TIRUCHY: The IUML state general body meeting on Saturday officially announced Navas Kani as the candidate for the INDIA Bloc at Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency and the meeting also resolved work for the candidates belonging to the alliance.

The State General Body meeting of IUML was held in Tiruchy presided by the National president KM Kader Mohideen and the meeting resolved to thank the DMK for providing Ramanathapuram constituency again for IUML.

The meeting also said that the party members would work hand in hand with the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and ensure the victory of INDIA bloc.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Kader Mohideen said, “This unity would pave the way for the removal of communal government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kader Mohideen expressed willingness for one seat to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. “If MMK gets a seat, our happiness would be doubled,” Kader Mohideed added.