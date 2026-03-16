IUML urges officials not to seize cash carried for zakat, fitra during Ramadan

Prof. Kader Mohideen said that as it is the month of Ramadan, Muslims are fulfilling their religious obligation of giving zakat and fitra to the poor. It is customary for many Muslims to distribute these alms during the last five days of Ramadan, he said.

He therefore requested the Chief Electoral Officer to issue appropriate instructions to flying squad officials to avoid confiscating cash carried for the purpose of giving zakat and fitra.

Stating that the request had been made on behalf of the Muslim community, he expressed confidence that the authorities would consider and implement it, and once again conveyed his wishes for the successful conduct of the election process.