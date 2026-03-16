IUML urges officials not to seize cash carried for zakat, fitra during Ramadan

CHENNAI: Indian Union Muslim League national president Prof KM Kader Mohideen on Monday urged election authorities to avoid seizing cash carried by Muslims for the purpose of giving zakat and fitra during Ramadan, as the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the Assembly election.
In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, he said the party appreciated the efforts taken by the Election Commission to conduct the Assembly election in the State in a fair manner and assured full cooperation from the IUML to ensure that the poll is held peacefully.
Following the announcement of the election schedule, flying squads have been conducting vehicle checks across the State and taking action against those carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash. It has been widely reported that such checks have affected small traders and ordinary members of the public, he noted.
Prof. Kader Mohideen said that as it is the month of Ramadan, Muslims are fulfilling their religious obligation of giving zakat and fitra to the poor. It is customary for many Muslims to distribute these alms during the last five days of Ramadan, he said.
He therefore requested the Chief Electoral Officer to issue appropriate instructions to flying squad officials to avoid confiscating cash carried for the purpose of giving zakat and fitra.
Stating that the request had been made on behalf of the Muslim community, he expressed confidence that the authorities would consider and implement it, and once again conveyed his wishes for the successful conduct of the election process.