IUML snaps six-decade-old ties with DMK, seeks larger role in TVK-led govt, alliance

The decision was taken at the party's general committee meeting held in Royapettah, where leaders adopted 14 resolutions, including one authorising the party to sever ties with the DMK-led front.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, IUML president KM Khader Mohideen said the party could no longer continue in the DMK alliance under the prevailing political circumstances. Referring to the resolution, he said the IUML had respected the mandate delivered by the people in the Assembly elections and extended support to TVK to form the government. He added that the party would take a decision on its future electoral alliance once bypolls and local body elections are announced.

Signalling the party's desire for a larger role in the alliance with the TVK, Khader Mohideen said the IUML expected adequate representation in future elections, including local body polls, and indicated that the party was keen on participating more actively in the TVK-led government.