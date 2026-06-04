IUML seeks harmony in Tirupparankundram, smooth Bakrid observance

CHENNAI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the ruling alliance and a party represented in the Cabinet led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has urged the government to ensure communal harmony in Tirupparankundram and facilitate the conduct of Bakrid Qurbani rituals without hindrance.
The demands were part of a memorandum submitted by IUML national president Kader Mohideen during a meeting with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Thursday.
The memorandum also sought pattas for mosques and burial grounds, enhancement of reservation for Muslims, filling vacant posts in educational institutions run by minority communities and establishment of Waqf Tribunals in Madurai and Coimbatore.
During the meeting, Kader Mohideen thanked Vijay for allocating a Cabinet berth to the IUML in the TVK-led government, marking the party's inclusion in the ruling dispensation.
He also invited the Chief Minister to participate in the Quaid-e-Millat birth anniversary event being organised by the government at Triplicane on Friday. Vijay accepted the invitation, according to the IUML.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid continuing discussions over Tirupparankundram and ahead of Bakrid celebrations in the State.