IUML formally severs its DMK ties; to begin political journey with ruling TVK

CHENNAI: The IUML officially announced its exit from the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and that it will continue its political journey with the ruling TVK, thus bringing curtains down on the decades-old historic alliance with the Dravidian major.
The Indian Union Muslim League cannot continue in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the present political circumstances, while respecting the people's mandate for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party said in a resolution passed today, stating that it was leaving the DMK's alliance.
The party had supported the TVK in the government formation in May, and its legislator A M Shahjahan, elected from Papanasam Assembly constituency, has been accommodated in Vijay's Cabinet as minister for Minorities Welfare.
Immediately after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4, Congress, a long-standing ally of the DMK, entered into a post-poll pact with the TVK and joined the Cabinet. Two of its lawmakers have been made ministers. It also announced its decision to continue its poll alliance with TVK for future elections.
Another DMK ally, VCK, joined the TVK government while the Left parties extended their unconditional support to the government from outside.
There are indications that the Vaiko-led MDMK, which contested in four constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance, under the DMK's rising sun symbol, and won two seats, is also likely to explore future alliance prospects with the Vijay-led party.
A total of 14 resolutions were passed at the state general council meeting of the IUML held at its Royapuram office here with 480 members in attendance. One of the resolutions formally approved the party's decision to withdraw from the DMK alliance, stating that it cannot continue in the DMK alliance in the present political circumstances.
Later, IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen said the IUML extended its support to the formation of the TVK government, respecting the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu. The present political circumstances do not make it possible for the party to continue its association with DMK, he said.
The party's resolution said a decision on electoral alliance would be taken once the by-elections and local bodies polls were notified.
"The people feel the TVK is dispensing good governance and that the regime should continue," Mohideen told reporters after exiting the DMK alliance.
The general council stressed that IUML should focus on its own unique political contribution and identity.
The alliance between the two parties was first formed in 1962.
Mohideen noted that following discussions with DMK chief M K Stalin and internal consultation with their national leadership in Kerala, the IUML decided to join the TVK Cabinet to ensure the continuation of good governance.
He stressed that their religious commitment to democratic voting - as a civil duty - should not be misinterpreted as a blind endorsement of the DMK in the past. He clarified that he spoke of the "sixth duty" of democratic voting alongside the five obligations in the Islamic faith, but never asked them to vote for the DMK.
"We all thought that the DMK alliance would win, but people decided otherwise," he added.
His remarks were misinterpreted or imagined by others as a specific endorsement to the DMK in the Assembly election, Mohideen said and emphasised that he had only spoken about voting as a civic duty in a democracy.