IUML formally severs its DMK ties; to begin political journey with ruling TVK

The Indian Union Muslim League cannot continue in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the present political circumstances, while respecting the people's mandate for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party said in a resolution passed today, stating that it was leaving the DMK's alliance.

The party had supported the TVK in the government formation in May, and its legislator A M Shahjahan, elected from Papanasam Assembly constituency, has been accommodated in Vijay's Cabinet as minister for Minorities Welfare.

Immediately after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4, Congress, a long-standing ally of the DMK, entered into a post-poll pact with the TVK and joined the Cabinet. Two of its lawmakers have been made ministers. It also announced its decision to continue its poll alliance with TVK for future elections.

Another DMK ally, VCK, joined the TVK government while the Left parties extended their unconditional support to the government from outside.