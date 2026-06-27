IUML chief Kader Mohideen backs Vaiko's call, hopes TVK takes firm root

CHENNAI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president KM Kader Mohideen on Saturday welcomed MDMK general secretary Vaiko's reported support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, describing it as a positive political development.
In a statement, Kader Mohideen said the TVK government was functioning as a harmonious, socially just and corruption-free administration that had won the appreciation of people across all sections of society. He expressed hope that the government would continue to provide good governance and remain firmly rooted in Tamil Nadu.
He said the TVK government had received support from the Communist parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the IUML, with the Congress providing political guidance. According to him, Vaiko had now also extended his support to the TVK government.
Kader Mohideen claimed that all other political parties in Tamil Nadu, except the DMK, BJP, and PMK, had extended support to the TVK government. He further alleged that several parties that had previously been part of the DMK-led alliance had now shifted their support to TVK.
Criticising those continuing to back the DMK alliance, he alleged that they were making irresponsible and baseless remarks out of frustration over the political realignments. He said parties supporting TVK would not waste time responding to such criticism.
Referring to a previous remark by former MLA and IUML national secretary Abdul Basith, Kader Mohideen said Tamil Nadu had moved from hearing about "surrogate mothers" to witnessing "rented mouths", urging supporters to ignore such criticism.
He also appealed to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan not to respond to critics, saying those making such remarks were motivated by vested interests. Calling for unity, he urged all supporters to continue working together to strengthen communal harmony, uphold social justice, and promote inclusive growth and development in the State.