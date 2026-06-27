IUML chief Kader Mohideen backs Vaiko's call, hopes TVK takes firm root

Kader Mohideen claimed that all other political parties in Tamil Nadu, except the DMK, BJP, and PMK, had extended support to the TVK government. He further alleged that several parties that had previously been part of the DMK-led alliance had now shifted their support to TVK.

Criticising those continuing to back the DMK alliance, he alleged that they were making irresponsible and baseless remarks out of frustration over the political realignments. He said parties supporting TVK would not waste time responding to such criticism.

Referring to a previous remark by former MLA and IUML national secretary Abdul Basith, Kader Mohideen said Tamil Nadu had moved from hearing about "surrogate mothers" to witnessing "rented mouths", urging supporters to ignore such criticism.

He also appealed to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan not to respond to critics, saying those making such remarks were motivated by vested interests. Calling for unity, he urged all supporters to continue working together to strengthen communal harmony, uphold social justice, and promote inclusive growth and development in the State.