IUML chief Kader Mohideen acting like Vijay fan club leader: DMK

DMK former MP MM Abdullah took on the ally for his comments on the arch-rival TVK president.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Abdullah said the DMK had no issues with the IUML extending support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and sharing power in the State Cabinet.

"The manner in which he is speaking makes him appear like the president of Vijay's fan club. This is creating considerable unease among Muslims. He was once regarded as a respected leader in Tamil Nadu, but today he seems to have forgotten that stature and is speaking like a fan club functionary," Abdullah said.

The former DMK MP also recalled that the previous DMK government had honoured Kader Mohideen with the prestigious Thagaisal Tamizhar Award, describing it as the highest civilian honour conferred by the Tamil Nadu government.