IUML chief Kader Mohideen acting like Vijay fan club leader: DMK

CHENNAI: The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national chief KM Kader Mohideen, calling the senior leader of behaving like a "fan club president" of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
DMK former MP MM Abdullah took on the ally for his comments on the arch-rival TVK president.
Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Abdullah said the DMK had no issues with the IUML extending support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and sharing power in the State Cabinet.
"The manner in which he is speaking makes him appear like the president of Vijay's fan club. This is creating considerable unease among Muslims. He was once regarded as a respected leader in Tamil Nadu, but today he seems to have forgotten that stature and is speaking like a fan club functionary," Abdullah said.
The former DMK MP also recalled that the previous DMK government had honoured Kader Mohideen with the prestigious Thagaisal Tamizhar Award, describing it as the highest civilian honour conferred by the Tamil Nadu government.
"The 'Thagaisal Tamizhar' award is equivalent to the State's highest recognition, comparable to the Bharat Ratna at the national level. It was the DMK government that conferred this honour on him, recognising his contributions to society and public life," Abdullah said.
The former DMK MP was responding to recent remarks by Kader Mohideen that a "century-old dream" had been fulfilled through the formation of the present government and the representation secured by the Muslim community.
Abdullah questioned the basis of the statement and said it was unclear what "century-old dream" Mohideen was referring to.
"If he was referring to Muslim representation in the Cabinet, there have been several such precedents during DMK governments," Abdullah said.
He alleged that Mohideen's repeated praise of the Chief Minister Vijay was excessive and criticised his political stance following the IUML's support to the TVK-led government.
Abdullah also asserted that despite the IUML's political alignment with the ruling coalition, the DMK continued to enjoy the support of a large section of the Muslim community in Tamil Nadu.