IUML adopted resolution to continue TVK alliance in bypolls, civic polls: Minister Shahjahan

TIRUVARUR: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has adopted a resolution to continue its alliance in the upcoming local body elections and Assembly bypolls, party leader and Minorities Welfare Minister Shahjahan said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after the party's general council meeting in Tiruvarur, Shahjahan said the resolution reaffirmed the IUML's decision to continue the alliance in the forthcoming elections.
He also said the upcoming Tamil Nadu Budget would include "encouraging announcements" for minority communities, based on proposals submitted by the Minorities Welfare Department to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
On the demand to increase the Muslim reservation quota from 3.5 per cent to 5 per cent, Shahjahan said the government was examining legal options, including filing an appeal against the Madras High Court verdict, issuing a fresh Government Order or introducing legislative amendments.
Referring to the Cauvery water issue, the minister alleged that Karnataka had not released Tamil Nadu's share of water for June, July and August, and urged the Centre to intervene. He also said a proposal to establish a 400-kV substation to strengthen power supply in the Cauvery delta region was under the government's consideration.