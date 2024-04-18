It’s your duty to ensure INDIA candidates victory: Stalin tells cadre

CHENNAI: Issuing a clarion call to his party workers on the eve of the Parliamentary polls in the city, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said that it was the duty of every DMK cadre to ensure the victory of the candidates of the INDIA bloc in the state.

In his letter to the cadre, Stalin said that the DMK cadre have demonstrated once again that none could excel them in electioneering work, mainly winning the support of the voters through sheer hard work on the field in a very short time.

Referring to his month-long whirlwind campaign tour, which commenced in Trichy on March 22 and wound up in Central Chennai on April 17, the CM told his cadre, "I am very confident. The support rendered to us on the field by the people would translate into votes and manifest as victory. For confidence to become a reality, DMK cadre must be very attentive on polling day, April 19. Only then their labour would bear fruits."

"Every DMK cadre has the duty to ensure the victory of the INDIA bloc candidates. Apart from the planning and action of the party functionaries from the level of district secretary to branch secretary, booth agents and members engaging in polling booth duty are the real first line of defense and frontline workers on polling day," the DMK president remarked, advising the booth agents and their relievers to be fully aware of the guidelines to be adhered to by them from the beginning and end of polling.

Advising the booth agents of the party to be vigilant and make good use of the handbooks circulated to them by the district secretaries on the guidelines to be followed in EVM-based voting, the CM said that the DMK functionaries must be highly vigilant to taste the fruit of their electioneering work.