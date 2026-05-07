It’s unity of like-minded parties: Congress

“This cannot be called backstabbing,” the Congress’ media and publicity chairperson, Pawan Khera, said and asked “what is the issue” if like-minded parties were forming the government in the state.

Earlier, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Anadurai said, “The Congress party has decided to ally with the TVK, pledging their support to the party. I think they have backstabbed... They have backstabbed the people of Tamil Nadu. They’ve backstabbed the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Asked about the DMK’s sharp comments, Khera said, “I would like to take you back to December 2013, when DMK at a press conference announced that they will fight the Lok Sabha polls alone. It was their democratic right, and they did so. Did you ask them if this was backstabbing. This cannot be called backstabbing,” Khera said at a press conference here.