It's TVK's internal matter, CM free to pick his choice: Thirumavalavan

He said that the Chief Minister Vijay was empowered to make such appointments and that it would have no adverse impact on issues pertaining to the State. Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi airport, Thirumavalavan said that although it was a government post, the authority to make the appointment rested with the Chief Minister.

His remarks came in response to Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister R Nirmalkumar's explanation that the appointment had been made because the individual enjoyed the confidence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and that the post did not involve taking key decisions relating to the administration. Thirumavalavan reiterated that the appointment was TVK's internal matter and maintained that it would not adversely affect State issues.