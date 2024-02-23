It’s our duty to bring back Amma’s rule in State, says TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: It’s our duty to bring back Amma’s (J. Jayalalithaa, former AIADMK supremo and CM, genuine rule in Tamil Nadu, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary, AMMK, said while denouncing Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary as a traitor.

While addressing his party cadre at a rally in Tirunelveli on Wednesday evening, Dhinakaran said ‘Two leaves’, the AIADMK’s traditional symbol, is now in the hands of a traitor, who stole the party.

AMMK is traveling on exactly the path of honesty set by M.G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK founder and former CM J. Jayalalithaa and we (AMMK) would not rest until the ambition of achieving the revival of ‘Amma’s rule’.

Since the people were angered by the corrupt leaders of AIADMK, they opted for DMK as an alternative, but still the DMK did not learn from its mistakes and correct things. Three years have gone by in this DMK regime, but only ten percent of its poll promises have been fulfilled.

The long pending demand for developing Thoothukudi airport, which should be named after Dr. B Sivanthi Aditanar, an industrialist and philanthropist, in line with international standards, has not been met.

Further criticising, he said the DMK is banking on its alliance and thinking of buying the voters by all means.