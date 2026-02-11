It's not polls but referendum against incumbent: Edappadi K Palaniswami

“The upcoming Assembly election will not merely be a contest between two parties. It will be a referendum on truth versus propaganda, governance performance versus pretence,” Palaniswami said.

In a separate statement, he alleged that government schools in Tamil Nadu had become unsafe for children. He referred to two recent incidents in which a student died after being bitten by a venomous snake on a school campus in Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district, and a Class 3 student died after being bitten by a poisonous insect in a government school at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.