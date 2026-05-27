It's DMK's time to expose TVK's false narratives: KN Nehru

"The time has come for DMK to work more aggressively and expose their (TVK's) false narratives," the former minister added while addressing party functionaries.

Addressing DMK cadre from Central and North districts, KN Nehru said that the DMK is still standing tall and straight to fight alone for the people of Tamil Nadu.

“The parties in alliance with the DMK had supported TVK in forming the government to prevent the BJP from entering into the state, and at the same time, the Congress has put us into a precarious situation. They had shown such acts in the previous years, too,” he said.

Referring to the just-gone Assembly polls, Nehru said that the TVK had secured just 17 lakh votes more than the DMK. “In as many as 27 segments, DMK candidates lost with a margin between 1,000 and 2,000, and it was due to the wave during the last three days of the election. We would have avoided the setback if the election had been held a little earlier,” he said.

Nehru pointed out that there was a time, the fight was between the DMK and the AIADMK, but now, the TVK has come as a new entrant into Tamil Nadu politics, which was an unexpected one.