It’s another freedom struggle to save nation from Modi, bizmen: Thiruma

CHENNAI: Campaigning for himself at Thirumanur in Ariyalur, Thirumavalavan said the DMK led secular front has been functional since 2018 and parties have been contesting together for three general elections, in which Chief Minister MK Stalin has played a vital role.

Slamming the BJP-led Union government, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped his businessmen friends only for the past 10 years. For instance, his friend has become the fourth richest person in the world. “The country had not witnessed any growth, rather his friends had grown a lot through the support of Modi,” he said.

Thirumavalavan further said that the Prime Minister did not care about the people for all these years and so the Lok Sabha polls is yet another freedom struggle to save the country from Modi and his businessmen friends, he reiterated.

Addressing the campaign meeting, state Minister SS Sivasankar said, Thirumavalavan was proving himself as the best parliamentarian every time. He is the real voice for the backward, marginalised and oppressed people. So Thiruma is a much-needed MP who would represent the people fro